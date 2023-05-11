Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, is expected to join Karine Jean-Pierre’s daily White House press briefing on the day that Title 42 border restrictions are lifted.

Title 42 was brought in by Donald Trump’s administration at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic ostensibly to stop the spread of the virus across borders.

It allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants from the US if it was believed that their presence would allow the spread of Covid-19.

As the Biden administration is ending the declaration of Covid as a national public health emergency, the legality of Title 42 ends with it too.

Much of the focus has been at key crossings on the US-Mexico border with predictions that now many people may seek to enter the US under the more relaxed rules.

Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security is expected to deliver a statement and answer questions about how the US government is handling the event.

