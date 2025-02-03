Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has tripped over its response on whether it was still safe to fly in American skies following two tragic plane crashes last week.

Fox’s Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy probed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on air traffic controllers supposedly being manned by underqualified staff and DEI hires. “It’s not safe to fly commercially, is it?” he asked.

Last week, the U.S. grappled with two devastating plane crashes, one in Washington D.C. that left 67 dead after a U.S. Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet, and a second in Philadelphia involving a medical jet carrying a young girl back to Mexico bursting into flames – which claimed the lives of seven.

In D.C. Thursday, President Trump baselessly blamed diversity hiring practices in the Federal Aviation Administration for the devastating events that unfolded midair Wednesday night, falsely claiming that the organization previously sought out “people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities”.

Since making the unfounded claims, Leavitt, Vice President JD Vance, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have sought to reiterate Trump’s wild DEI claims to the press.

Speaking on Friday, Leavitt said: “He [Trump] believes that it is still indeed and Americans should feel safe traveling our skies.”

But she quickly switched back and stated: “With that said, two things can be true at the same time, and we certainly have seen the deterioration of federal hiring standards in aviation administration and the president wants to increase those standards.”

Doocy pushed by asking Leavitt whether the air traffic controller on duty on the day of the DC tragedy was hired or fired because of their race – a probe she declined to comment on citing privacy.

In his speech Thursday, Trump falsely stated that the FAA had hired candidates with “hearing, vision, missing, extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism”, incorrectly citing that they were “all qualified for the position of a controller of airplanes pouring into our country”.