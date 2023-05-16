Lone cyclist who shouted down white supremacists marching on DC wins legions of fans

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who shouted down masked members of a white supremacist group taking out a march in Washington, DC, has won legions of fans for what many called a courageous act.

Joe Flood, an author and photographer, was captured on video on Saturday as he confronted some 150 masked men of the white supremacist Patriot Front who marched in the DC.

Arriving on his red bicycle, Mr Flood taunted the members as one of them delivered a speech.

“Hi! Hi, fascists!” Mr Flood could be heard saying in the video.

“No one likes you. Your mom hates you. Your friends hate you. You were the losers of your high school class. You are sloppy. You are not even matching. You all have different types of pants on. Cargo pants are out. Reclaim your virginity!” he shouted.

The members of the far-right group marched along the National Mall, donning khaki pants and navy shirts with their faces completely covered with masks and sunglasses. They carried upside-down American flags and shields with police seen escorting the group.

The video of Mr Flood’s confrontation quickly spread on social media and was even featured on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show.

In an interview with the network, Mr Flood expressed that he felt it was his “duty to say something” in the face of such extremist views.

"This guy was giving this speech," he said. "He kept having to stop and pull it out of his pocket and then start reading it.

“So, every time he stopped, I would yell at him and say he was boring. And then I said, ‘Why can’t you memorize your speech? Why can’t you memorize your speech?’” he said about his exchange with the group members.

“And then I said, ‘You look like Gen Custer’s illegitimate son.’ The guy side-eyed and looked at me, and I thought, I got you. I got in your head. Now get out of my town,” he added.

Mr Flood was praised on Twitter by numerous users who commended him for speaking up on behalf of many Americans and single-handedly confronting the group.

“Bravo, Joe Flood. He speaks for so many of us, especially those who live here. Thank you @joeflood. You are so funny, and so right on,” Twitter user Clair C said.

Skyleigh Heinen said: “Operation Old Navy. The best thing I have seen is @joeflood come through as the master heckler!”

“Omg Joe Flood is our hero,” said Lauren Bird Horowitz.