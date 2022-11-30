Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There has been much speculation as to whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their trip to the US.

However, William and Kate are rumoured to potentially have another meeting on the cards during their visit.

The royal couple are in the city for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, a star-studded event, rewarding five individuals or organisations for their contributions to environmentalism and promoting solutions to climate change.

President Joe Biden is also scheduled to be in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday.

According to the White House, the purpose of his trip is to participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Given climate change is something that the president is passionate about, it seems somewhat fortuitous for Mr Biden to be in Boston on the day of such a high-profile event.

During his presidency, Mr Biden has attended both the COP 26 and COP 27 UN climate change events in Glasgow and Sharm El Sheikh.

The Independent has asked the White House to comment on the possibility of the president attending or speaking at the awards ceremony.

AAA is warning Boston drivers of “the potential for significant traffic disruptions and road closures” with both the royal couple and president in town.

“Drivers are likely to see reduced parking and temporary road closures as the high-profile visitors carry out their itineraries.”

The Bidens last saw members of the royal family at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London in September.

On Thursday evening, Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a full state dinner at the White House.

This is the Biden administration’s first such event and the first state dinner since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.