Winter storm live updates: Florida sees its most snowfall ever as beaches turn to snow in Sunshine State
The dangerous winter storm has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people across the U.S. and knocked out power for more than 120,000 customers in four states
Florida saw the most snowfall in its history Tuesday, as a rare and deadly winter storm walloped the Gulf Coast and Southeast.
The heaviest snow occurred around Pensacola, where 9 inches had fallen. That’s more than double the Sunshine State’s previous record. Although the system was moving offshore, light snow was still reported in Jacksonville early Wednesday.
“It’s different seeing your hometown getting snow when you live in a beach town. But it’s really cool to see this, this once in a lifetime opportunity,” high school senior Jack Barter told the Pensacola News Journal.
Florida wasn’t the only state hit with the winter storm that has left more than 220 million Americans feeling the frigid air.
Historic levels of snow fell in Louisiana, with 8 inches measured at New Orleans International Airport.
“This breaks (by a long shot) the previous record of 2.7 inches set on December 31st, 1963,” the National Weather Service said.
The deaths of at least 10 people have been linked to the Arctic blast, including one in Georgia, two in Houston, two more in Austin, and five in Zavala County, Texas. None of the deceased were immediately identified.
Baton Rouge Airport Ryan Field records its coldest temperature on record
Georgia residents told to shelter in place due to icy roads: ‘This is a serious situation’
Residents of Georgia’s DeKalb County were told to shelter in place and stay off ice-covered roads on Wednesday.
The county has declared a state of emergency, according to WSB-TV.
“This is a serious situation,” Dekalb County CEO Cochran-Johnson said. “We are asking for everyone’s patience and cooperation as our teams work around the clock to ensure public safety. Staying off the roads is critical—not only for your safety but to allow emergency responders to reach those in need.”
More than 110,000 customers are left without power following storm
More than 111,000 customers in Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana remained without power on Wednesday as a rare southern winter storm shifted eastward. The majority of outages were tracked in Georgia, according to PowerOutage.US.
The National Weather Service said that any power outages across the Gulf Coast and Southeast due to the winter storm would exacerbate the threat from the cold for these areas.
Frigid temperatures and low wind chill values will linger for several days
Forecasters cautioned Wednesday that cold weather and precipitation would continue Wednesday morning for the Southeast and Gulf Coast.
Heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected from northern Florida to North Carolina, resulting in major travel disruptions.
Snow in the Gulf Coast has come to end, but the National Weather Service warned travel impacts may linger for several days given the “historic heavy accumulations combined with frigid temperatures” and the lack of equipment for clearing roads.
A slow recovery is expected by Thursday, as high temperatures rise between five and 10 degrees.
Winter weather continues to hamper air and ground travel
More than 3,400 flights were delayed or canceled on Wednesday morning within, into, or out of the U.S.
Tracker FlightAware showed hundreds of canceled flights in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, and New Orleans.
This comes as authorities have warned residents to stay off roads across the impacted region.
“NOLAREADY: Snowfall has subsided, but snow has compacted on roadways, leading to slick and icy surfaces and making travel dangerous. Please, stay off the roads,” the city’s emergency managers urged.
At least 10 people have died amid dangerous cold and historic snowfall
At least 10 people have died this week amid dangerous cold and historic snowfall from a rare southern winter storm.
Austin-Travis County emergency officials have responded to more than a dozen cold exposure calls since Monday. Those include two fatal incidents.
Georgia has seen at least one death due to the winter weather. A critical needs patient got outside Monday night and died of hypothermia, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings explained to reporters on Tuesday.
A woman driving in Harris County, Texas, died when her car left its lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County’s Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office also said a man who may have been homeless was found dead in a parking lot in the Katy area, The Houston Chronicle reported.
And, five people were killed following a crash in Zavala County amid icy conditions, according to Uvalde County authorities.
The accident occurred on Highway 57 just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Fox San Antonio.
The individuals were not immediately identified.
