Winter storm live: Warnings issued across Gulf Coast as ‘historic’ storm pummels area with ice and snow
Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as historic snow is expected to fall on Texas and Louisiana
A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.
More than 4,000 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.
The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.
“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.
The storm has left 34,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.
Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.
The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.
All roads and bridges in Alabama’s Mobile County should be considered ‘impassable,’ emergency officials say
Parishes asks residents to conserve water, announce curfew
Louisiana parishes took measures to address threats from the region’s historic winter storm on Tuesday.
Lafourche Parish was the first in south Louisiana to issue a curfew, telling residents to be off roads by 8 p.m.
And, the St. Bernard Parish government requested residents to conserve their water use.
More than 6,600 Louisiana customers now without power as storm hits the Pelican State
More than 6,650 customers were left without power Tuesday as Winter Storm Enzo bore down on New Orleans, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.
Snow blanketed the city, and some residents took to Bourbon Street on skis.
