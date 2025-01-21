Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter storm live: Warnings issued across Gulf Coast as ‘historic’ storm pummels area with ice and snow

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as historic snow is expected to fall on Texas and Louisiana

Julia Musto
in New York
Tuesday 21 January 2025 17:39 GMT
Significant winter storm blowing through Texas

A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.

More than 4,000 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.

The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.

“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.

The storm has left 34,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.

Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.

The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.

All roads and bridges in Alabama’s Mobile County should be considered ‘impassable,’ emergency officials say

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:37

Parishes asks residents to conserve water, announce curfew

A person walks along snow covered Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Parishes in the state took measures to address threats from the storm
A person walks along snow covered Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Parishes in the state took measures to address threats from the storm (AP)

Louisiana parishes took measures to address threats from the region’s historic winter storm on Tuesday.

Lafourche Parish was the first in south Louisiana to issue a curfew, telling residents to be off roads by 8 p.m.

And, the St. Bernard Parish government requested residents to conserve their water use.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:36

More than 6,600 Louisiana customers now without power as storm hits the Pelican State

Snow falls as the memorial for the victims of a deadly truck attack on New Year's Day is seen in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. The area around the city had already seen several inches of snow
Snow falls as the memorial for the victims of a deadly truck attack on New Year's Day is seen in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. The area around the city had already seen several inches of snow (AP)

More than 6,650 customers were left without power Tuesday as Winter Storm Enzo bore down on New Orleans, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

Snow blanketed the city, and some residents took to Bourbon Street on skis.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:31

Texas governor assures grid continues to operate ‘exceptionally well’ as nearly 40,000 customers reported to have lost power

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:20

More than five inches of snow reported across New Orleans area

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:18

Here’s what to do if someone is experiencing frostbite or hypothermia

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:14

Houston mayor to hold press conference at 5 p.m.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:12

Photos: Gulf Coast residents feel winter storm conditions

People walk past the 1900 Storm memorial sculpture during an icy winter storm on Tuesday in Galveston, Texas. Galveston roads were deemed to be hazardous
People walk past the 1900 Storm memorial sculpture during an icy winter storm on Tuesday in Galveston, Texas. Galveston roads were deemed to be hazardous (AP)
A person sleds down a hill on Tuesday at Herman Park in Houston, Texas. The city warned the snow was potentially dangerous for residents
A person sleds down a hill on Tuesday at Herman Park in Houston, Texas. The city warned the snow was potentially dangerous for residents (AP)
A homeless man sits in a doorway on Tuesday as snow falls in New Orleans, Louisiana. The heaviest snow was forecast to begin by late morning
A homeless man sits in a doorway on Tuesday as snow falls in New Orleans, Louisiana. The heaviest snow was forecast to begin by late morning (AP)
People take a walk in the neighborhood on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. The city is hosting an update with officials on Tuesday night
People take a walk in the neighborhood on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. The city is hosting an update with officials on Tuesday night (AP)
Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:11

Lake Charles issues first-ever blizzard warning for Jefferson and Orange Counties

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:49

Louisiana governor urges residents to stay off roads

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:47

