A Wisconsin animal shelter that rescued 53 dogs from a plane crash on Tuesday has received “hundreds” of offers to adopt the lucky survivors.

The Human Animal Welfare Center of Waukesha County (HAWS) told The Independent that it had been inundated with inquiries about the hounds, who were being flown from the southern US to Wisconsin for adoption.

“Our phones haven't stopped ringing,” said HAWS communications specialist Jennifer Smieja. “It’s pretty overwhelming... with all the awful things going on in the world, this has honestly been just an amazing thing.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.