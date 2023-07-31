Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people were killed in two separate crashes during an airshow in Wisconsin, including the daughter of NFL star Bruce Collie.

The incidents occurred on Saturday as the Experimental Airfare Association’s AirVenture convention was being held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin but “these were aircraft that belonged to event attendees and were not involved in the air show,” according to the EAA.

Shortly after 9am, multiple calls reported a plane that crashed into Lake Winnebago. Mr Collie’s daughter, Devyn Reiley, 30, was flying the plane and Zach Koly Merano, 20, was a passenger. A GoFundMe for Reiley described Koly Merano as “a family friend passenger.”

“Please pray for our family, and weep with us for our losing her for a season, but rejoice in the promise of the New Heaven and The New Earth. We appreciate your support,” the fundraiser said.

The two-time Superbowl champion posted a tribute on Facebook: “When you have multiple children you have multiple choices… our Devyn Reiley has always chosen aviation…God is so cool to give her a family that is ALL aviation… thank you Reily’s for being the family that she was destined for…So proud.”

Mr Collie played as an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Reiley was his oldest child.

Her husband, Hunter Reiley, wrote on Facebook: “All you wanted was to make the wasp proud. You earned your ‘Fifi’ wings.” The pair just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, according to Facebook photos.

Later that day, just before 12.30pm, yet another plane tragedy occurred as two planes collided midair at the “south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Wittman Regional Airport,” the EAA reported, adding that two people were killed and two others were injured. The two who were wounded were transported to a local hospital and were reported to be both in stable condition.

Those onboard were identified as Mark Peterson, 69, who was piloting the plane, and Thomas Volz, 72, who was a passenger.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating both incidents.