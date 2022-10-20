Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation into private videos and photos of the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team being shared online without consent.

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes,” the university’s athletics department said in a tweeted statement on Tuesday.

The department said the images were “never intended to be shared publicly”.

Team members contacted university police after becoming aware that the images had been posted online, the department added.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent,” the department said. “UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter.”

