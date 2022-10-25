Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA star ‘very nervous’ ahead of Russia appeal verdict
Griner ‘does not expect any miracles’ in appeal against nine-year sentence, her team says
American basketball star Brittney Griner is “very nervous” ahead of an appeal hearing over her prison sentence for drug possession in a Russian court later today, her legal team said.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist is seeking a reduction of the nine-year sentence she was handed by a Russian court in August.
“She is very nervous waiting for the appeal hearing. Brittney does not expect any miracles to happen but hopes that the appeal court will hear the arguments of the defence and reduce the term,” Griner’s legal team said in a statement.
The Phoenix Mercury star, who had played for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014 during the WNBA offseason, was detained on 17 February at Moscow airport, shortly before Russia launched its war in Ukraine.
Authorities alleged she was carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage, but the athlete said she packed them accidentally and had no criminal intent.
“I made an honest mistake, and I hope that in your ruling, it doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said addressing the judge as she entered a guilty plea in August.
Welcome to our live coverage of Brittney Griner’s appeal hearing in a Russian court for Tuesday 25 October 2022.
