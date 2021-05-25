Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

A coach was suspended by the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) after he was accused of verbally abusing and body shaming a female player.

Curt Miller, head coach and general manager of the Connecticut Sun, allegedly called out to a referee that Liz Cambage was “300 pounds”.

After issuing an apology for the comments on Monday, according to CNN, the 52-year-old was suspended and fined $10,000 (£7,000) by the WNBA.

"During last night's game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight," the coach said in a statement released by Connecticut Sun.

"I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologise to Liz and the entire Aces organisation. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

In an Instagram video, Cambage called out the coach for body shaming her and said: “I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little White one”.

“The next time you try to call out a referee, you know, trying to get a call being like ‘come on, she’s 300 pounds’, I’m gonna need you to get it right, baby,” Cambage, a player for the Las Vegas Aces said, “because I’m 6 foot 8 [inches]”.

“I’m weighing 235 lbs and I’m very proud of being a big b****,” added Cambage, “So don’t every try to disrespect me or another woman in the [WNBA] league.”

According to Connecticut Sun, coach Miller will leave his position on Tuesday, following the side’s game against the Seattle Storm.