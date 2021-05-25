Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade
‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach
A coach was suspended by the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) after he was accused of verbally abusing and body shaming a female player.
Curt Miller, head coach and general manager of the Connecticut Sun, allegedly called out to a referee that Liz Cambage was “300 pounds”.
After issuing an apology for the comments on Monday, according to CNN, the 52-year-old was suspended and fined $10,000 (£7,000) by the WNBA.
"During last night's game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight," the coach said in a statement released by Connecticut Sun.
"I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologise to Liz and the entire Aces organisation. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."
In an Instagram video, Cambage called out the coach for body shaming her and said: “I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little White one”.
“The next time you try to call out a referee, you know, trying to get a call being like ‘come on, she’s 300 pounds’, I’m gonna need you to get it right, baby,” Cambage, a player for the Las Vegas Aces said, “because I’m 6 foot 8 [inches]”.
“I’m weighing 235 lbs and I’m very proud of being a big b****,” added Cambage, “So don’t every try to disrespect me or another woman in the [WNBA] league.”
According to Connecticut Sun, coach Miller will leave his position on Tuesday, following the side’s game against the Seattle Storm.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies