Nine women are suing a high-end Virginia steakhouse for $5 million after they were removed following an alleged brawl in the restaurant.

Footage of the incident went viral last November, showing two women fighting inside the Chesapeake venue, grabbing and shoving each other and knocking over tables.

The group of nine was subsequently asked to leave by staff at the Cork and Bull Chophouse, even though they said the brawlers were not part of their party, in what they have described as an act of racial discrimination.

“I asked why and he responded, saying, ‘because you all like to fight,’ and they made us leave and get up in front of all the other patrons in the restaurant,” recounted local resident Shakoya Holt to news affiliate 10 On Your Side, meaning what was supposed to be a fun evening “turned into a night of hurt, embarrassment and pure humiliation.”

Restaurant owners Robert “Brian” Mullins and his wife, Teresa, have strongly denied the claims of discrimination and racism, and said in a statement that they had conducted an extensive review of surveillance footage and an internal investigation into staff actions on the night of November 6.

“That review provided overwhelming evidence supporting the decisions made by our team,” Robert Mullins said.

Holt and her friends, who had gathered for a Friendsgiving dinner at Cork and Bull, do not accept the outcome of the restaurant’s internal review and have recounted a different version of events.

“We only had time to order our drinks and a fight broke out between two African-American women that had nothing to do with us,” Holt told 10 On Your Side.

The women involved in the brawl had left before authorities arrived, and things settled down, at which point Holt’s group of nine was asked to leave; due, they believe, to the color of their skin.

“We were all put in a negative spotlight in that moment. It was all eyes on us, very embarrassing,” said Ashley Pickens, who was also part of Holt’s group.

The nine women say they want accountability and justice after being humiliated by the restaurant. ( 10 On Your Side )

The NAACP Virginia State Conference and NAACP Chesapeake Branch subsequently released a statement declaring solidarity with the nine women.

“This incident is a painful reminder that racism remains embedded in our daily lives. It is unacceptable for anyone to be judged or mistreated based solely on the color of their skin,” said Rev. Cozy Bailey, President of the NAACP Virginia State Conference.

“We must hold establishments accountable when they perpetuate racial stereotypes, and we call on the community to stand in solidarity with these women and demand justice.”

The nine women later engaged local lawyer Joyvan Malbon-Griffin to pursue legal action, after being unsatisfied with what they described as the restaurant’s lack of response or apology.

“All nine of these women were treated more harshly than the two people who were actually engaged in the misdemeanor action,” Malbon-Griffin told 10 On Your Side.

Mullins said he and his wife’s lack of initial response was because they had chosen not to engage publicly while they “spent more than 80 days reviewing surveillance footage”. Mullins said the group of nine women had been invited for a meeting to discuss the incident, but the offer was declined.

“We look forward to the full vindication of everyone on the Cork & Bull team regarding the portrayal of these events. No one should endure this type of false attack, and when it such is evident, as this is and will be, it must be challenged.”

The nine women, for their part, wanted accountability and justice, said lawyer Malbon-Griffin. “They have said enough is enough and we are not going to take it.”

Robert and Teresa Mullins said the controversy had caused “significant damage” to their restaurant’s reputation and revenue.