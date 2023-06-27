Family baffled after man dies by jumping into plane engine

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of an airport worker at San Antonio International Airport who reportedly threw himself into a jet engine as the plane was taxiing to a gate said there was “zero indication” he intended to die.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled that the worker, identified as David Renner, died by suicide by way of blunt and sharp force injuries.

The incident occurred as Delta Flight 1111 arrived at the airport after leaving Los Angeles. The plane was on its way to a gate when "a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25pm," according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said it intended to collect more information.

Joshua Renner, David's brother, said the man had reportedly attempted to die by suicide before, but noted that he had appeared happy in recent months, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Renner's brother said that David had been "almost five months clean and living every day to the fullest," giving loved ones "zero indication" of his intentions.

"David had been clean for over eight months, was in therapy, [was] actively taking his prescribed medication and had finally became the David we all knew he could be," Joshua Renner said.

Erin Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the airport, said “we are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation."

Delta said it was "grieving" the loss of the ground worker.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the company told CNN.

Mr Renner worked for Unifi Aviation, which contracted with the airport for ground crew operations.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time,” the company told CNN. “From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details.”

