Young Thug co-defendant in YSL Rico trial is stabbed in jail

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The third week of the YSL trial got off to a dramatic start when one of the defendants was reportedly stabbed in jail.

Defendant Shannon Stillwell “was stabbed in jail,” Max Schardt, his lawyer, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

“Other than he survived, I don’t know much else.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent that Mr Stillwell was stabbed, but did not elaborate on his condition or any events leading up to the incident.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Schardt for further information.

The stabbing has prompted a delay in the trial.

In court on Monday, moments after the trial was set to begin at 10am, Judge Glanville told the jurors: “We’ve had a medical issue come up with one of our participants.”

He then called a recess but did not provide any further details.

Mr Stillwell is one of the six defendants still on trial out of the original 28 charged in the RICO case.

The others either reached plea deals or were severed from the case.

According to the indictment, Mr Stillwell faces eight charges, including conspiracy to violate RICO and two counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is also on trial. He has also pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

This delay is only one of a series of postponements that have plagued the trial. Jury selection took nearly a year. And now that the trial is in full swing, the rockiness has not eased. Both the prosecution and defence often make objections, sidebars happen frequently, and a livestream showed jurors’ faces on camera, prompting concern from a juror.

The case hinges on the definition of YSL. The prosecution has accused defendants of being a part of a “criminal street gang” called Young Slime Life (YSL), while the defence has argued that Young Stoner Life (YSL) is merely a record label.