Ukraine’s president has sent a letter of condolence to the family of an American journalist killed in the war zone, and said his entire country is mourning with them.

Brent Renaud, 50, a renowned American filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened fire over the weekend close to Kyiv.

He had been on assignment for a Time Studios project “focused on the global refugee crisis”, according to Time, and had previously worked for the New York Times.

As tributes poured in about the filmmaker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his own condolences in a letter to his family.

He said he was a “talented and brave journalist” who had lost his life, that Mr Renaud “lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians”.

