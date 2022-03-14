Zelensky sends letter of condolence to family of American journalist killed in Ukraine war zone
Ukraine’s president has sent a letter of condolence to the family of an American journalist killed in the war zone, and said his entire country is mourning with them.
Brent Renaud, 50, a renowned American filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened fire over the weekend close to Kyiv.
He had been on assignment for a Time Studios project “focused on the global refugee crisis”, according to Time, and had previously worked for the New York Times.
As tributes poured in about the filmmaker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his own condolences in a letter to his family.
He said he was a “talented and brave journalist” who had lost his life, that Mr Renaud “lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians”.
Ukraine news – live: Russian advance ‘stalls’ amid fears for UK ex-special forces ‘killed in airstrike’
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies