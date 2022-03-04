Ukraine’s leader has delivered a scorching and emotional attack on Nato - criticising it for refusing to enforce a no-fly zone and accusing it of leaving his people to die.

Speaking shortly Nato confirmed it would not offer such aerial protection to Ukraine, out of fear of triggering even further conflict with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the organisation of effectively abandoning his nation.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in an address, sometime after midnight in Ukraine.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

He added: “All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine

More follows.....