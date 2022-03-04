Ukraine’s Zelensky attacks Nato in emotional nighttime address: ‘All the people who die from this day forward will die because of you’
Ukraine’s leader has delivered a scorching and emotional attack on Nato - criticising it for refusing to enforce a no-fly zone and accusing it of leaving his people to die.
Speaking shortly Nato confirmed it would not offer such aerial protection to Ukraine, out of fear of triggering even further conflict with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the organisation of effectively abandoning his nation.
“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in an address, sometime after midnight in Ukraine.
“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”
He added: “All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine
More follows.....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies