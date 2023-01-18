Zelle users report outage with bank-to-bank payment system

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zelle users have reported an outage with the US bank-to-bank payment system, with some claiming their money had disappeared.

Hundreds of users reported the issues to Downdetector.com on Wednesday morning, and more Bank of America customers also registered complaints about it.

sOME twitter users said that Bank of America had told them that the Zelle outage was to blame for the issue.

“If you have Bank of America, Zelle is having an outage issue that’s caused transfers over the last few days to disappear. They’re working on it and it should be fixed today. Hopefully this helps you find out earlier than I did and without the heart attack it gave me first-thing,” tweeted @YepItsZak.

Other users mocked Zelle for a Tuesday tweet that read, “That feeling when Zelle $$ hits your bank account.”

“That’s funny because the exact opposite is happening right now. Maybe you want to tell people??” tweeted @krtmd.

And another user added: “Unless it disappears a few days later…”

“That feeling when you have @BankofAmerica and all the money disappears into thin air the next day,” tweeted another user.

Zelle is owned by a number of major US banks, including Bank of America.