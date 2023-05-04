British children left stranded in Afghanistan after father killed in car bomb

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five British children were left stranded in Afghanistan with their mother after their father was killed in a car bomb attack.

The victim, who was a British-Afghan dual national, had called on the UK government for help to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in the summer of 2021.

But his brother says his sibling had been told he would have to leave his wife and children behind if he wanted to be evacuated during Operation Pitting, the British military’s effort to remove British nationals and eligible Afghans in August 2021. He refused to abandon them and was killed in a roadside blast months later.

The children grieve their father as they sit by his grave (The Independent )

The brother, who lives in London but who we are not identifying to protect his family, claimed a lack of action from the UK government to help bring the family back to the UK played a part in his sibling’s death. He is now calling on them to evacuate his widow and children, who are still living in fear in the Taliban-run country 18 months later.

The Home Office has now made contact with the brother after The Independent raised the case with them. He was assigned a caseworker at UK Visa and Immigration and told his sister-in-law could apply for a visa through the family reunion pathway.

The brother has made an initial application and is waiting for guidance on how the family can be evacuated, but an MP who has been trying to help them says they have faced “nothing but obstacles at every turn”.

The victim was born in Afghanistan but first fled the Taliban more than 20 years ago, moving to the UK and becoming a British citizen. He later returned to care for his sick father, got married to an Afghan woman and had a family.

When the Taliban took over in August 2021, they immediately sought help from the Foreign Office but his brother says they were informed they were unable to come back together.

He said: “The Foreign Office told me: ‘yes we can remove him only, but his family - five children and wife - we cannot remove’. My brother refused to leave them.”

In the coming months, the family tried to get a visa for neighbouring Pakistan. In the week leading up to the father’s death, the family were hopeful that they might be able to flee the country soon.

A full flight of 265 people are evacuated out of Kabul by the UK armed forces on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan (MoD Crown Copyright via Getty Im)

“The family started packing their stuff to get ready to leave,” the brother continued. “We spoke on [a] Thursday and then on Friday at 3 o’clock we were informed that my brother had been injured in a roadside bomb.

“He had been travelling with his friends from mosque to home and someone detonated a bomb. There were two people very badly injured and my brother was the worst because he got hit in the head.”

He said he contacted Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad and local MP Munira Wilson for help.

“We were talking to people till 2am,” he said. “Then at 4am in the morning they told us he was brain dead.”

When asked if a lack of government action played a part in his brother’s death, he replied: “Absolutely, absolutely. I’m glad that they brought thousands of Afghans here [during the initial evacuation], but why did they not bring the British? Why?”

While mourning their loss, the family tried to organise British passports for the children. With the help of LibDem MP Ms Wilson and her direct lobbying of ministers, this was achieved in September 2022 after nearly seven months.

Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark from a British Royal Air Force aircraft, after landing in southern England on August 24, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

The brother, with the support of his MP, has raised his family’s case with immigration minister Robert Jenrick and Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad.

He says he was initially told the Foreign Office would not be able to help because “services at the British embassy in Kabul remain suspended”.

Then in April, Mr Jenrick sent a letter to Ms Wilson that pointed the family to the “private life” visa and recommended the Afghan mother apply for it. According to the government’s website, applicants have to be in the UK to apply for a private life visa.

Describing his sister-in-law and her children’s struggles in Afghanistan, he said: “They all sit at home, they cannot go outside without a male. The life for women is very difficult.

“Afghanistan is very dangerous, especially for families that are connected with those abroad in other countries. There is also the danger of kidnapping.”

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson said the family faced “nothing but obstacles” (PA Archive)

Munira Wilson MP said the family had “done everything by the book” but instead of safe and legal routes “they have found nothing but obstacles to come to the UK at every turn”.

“I continue to put pressure on the Home Office to bring this family to safety,” she said. “The UK government failed to save their father’s life. Ministers cannot allow bureaucracy and delay to result in further tragedy.”

A government spokesperson said: "We understand that these are difficult circumstances and our thoughts are with this family.

“We have been in contact with [the sister-in-law] and her family to provide support and assistance to help her make an application.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighbouring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans.”