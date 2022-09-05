Jump to content
At least two killed as suicide bomber shot dead outside Russian embassy in Kabul

Two Russian citizens – a diplomat and a security guard – were among the wounded

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 05 September 2022 09:52
Comments
<p>The Russian embassy in Kabul </p>

The Russian embassy in Kabul

(Creative Commons)

Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives close to Russia’s embassy in Kabul.

The suicide bomber was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the embassy’s gate, claimed officials.

It is believed the death toll is likely to rise.

Among those injured were two Russian citizens, a diplomat and a security guard, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing a source.

Students seeking Russian visas were in the area during the attack.

Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters: “The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet.”

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after a Taliban resurgence saw them take over the country in August 2021 as Western allies withdrew from Afghanistan.

Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban government, they have been in talks over an agreement to supply commodities including gasoline.

More follows

