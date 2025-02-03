British woman, 24, dies after falling ill in Sri Lankan hostel
The woman was rushed to hospital from the hostel in Colombo
A British woman has reportedly died after at a hostel in Sri Lanka.
The 24-year-old was taken to hospital after collapsing while staying at a hostel in the centre of Colombo.
The unnamed woman was one of three tourists who fell ill at the hostel, with the others being a German couple sharing the room, according to local media reports.
Sri Lankan Police have launched an investigation into the death.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Sri Lanka and are in contact with the local authorities."
It came weeks after another British woman and her fiance were found dead in a Vietnamese hotel just after announcing their engagement.
Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36, were found in separate hotel rooms in the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Twon after drinking wine, according to police.
Cleaners found the bodies of Ms Otteson, a social media manager and travel influencer, in her bed in room 101 and her South African partner Mr Els in room 201 on Boxing Day.
