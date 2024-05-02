Jump to content

Cars found in hole as highway collapse in China leaves 36 dead and 30 injured

Holly Patrick
Thursday 02 May 2024 18:25
19 Dead and 30 Injured After Expressway in Southern China Collapses - TaiwanPlus News

Part of a highway gave way after heavy rains in Guangdong, China, killing at least 36 people and sending cars tumbling down a slope, authorities said on Thursday, 2 May.

Meizhou officials said that 23 vehicles were discovered in a pit after a 59ft long section of the highway collapsed early on Wednesday.

It came as parts of Guangdong province saw record rains and flooding.

Meizhou had seen significant downpours in recent days, with some villages flooding in early April.

Last weekend five people died when a tornado hit Guangzhou.

