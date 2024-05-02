Cars found in hole as highway collapse in China leaves 36 dead and 30 injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Part of a highway gave way after heavy rains in Guangdong, China, killing at least 36 people and sending cars tumbling down a slope, authorities said on Thursday, 2 May.

Meizhou officials said that 23 vehicles were discovered in a pit after a 59ft long section of the highway collapsed early on Wednesday.

It came as parts of Guangdong province saw record rains and flooding.

Meizhou had seen significant downpours in recent days, with some villages flooding in early April.

Last weekend five people died when a tornado hit Guangzhou.