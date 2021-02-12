Beijing imposes tight measures for another Covid new year as blackface row erupts over celebrations
The coronavirus pandemic has forced people in China to change their Chinese new year traditions for the second year in a row and for some, the occasion is a sad reminder that someone is missing at their dinner tables for another year, reports William Yang
s Chinese-speaking communities across the world welcome the “Year of the Ox,” a lot seems to be missing from this year’s Chinese new year celebration. China is trying to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from spinning out of control for the second year in a row.
Usually, the Chinese new year holiday marks the largest long-distance migration of the year in China, as hundreds of millions of people travel thousands of miles to go home and celebrate the special holiday with families.
However, as China witnessed another wave of coronavirus resurgence over the last few weeks, the government issued notifications to encourage Chinese citizens not to travel back home for the holiday this year.
