Flight-tracking video shows MU5735 flight departed southwestern city of Kunming

A Chinese airliner carrying 132 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft had 123 passengers and nine crew members on board when it crashed near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county on Monday.

Smoke could reportedly be seen rising from the area after the incident sparked a fire on the mountainside.

A rescue operation is underway but the number of casualties is not yet known.

The MU5735 flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm (5.11am GMT), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, and was due to land in Guangzhou on the east coast at 3.05pm (7.05am GMT).