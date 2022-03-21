China plane crash - live: Passenger flight carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi province
A Chinese airliner carrying 132 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi.
The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft had 123 passengers and nine crew members on board when it crashed near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county on Monday.
Smoke could reportedly be seen rising from the area after the incident sparked a fire on the mountainside.
A rescue operation is underway but the number of casualties is not yet known.
The MU5735 flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm (5.11am GMT), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, and was due to land in Guangzhou on the east coast at 3.05pm (7.05am GMT).
China’s civil aviation authority confirms loss of flight MU5735
The Civil Aviation Administration of China has issued a statement confirming the loss of China Eastern flight MU573 with a total of 132 people on board: nine crew and 123 passengers.
“Accident protocols have been initiated and special units are going to the crash site,” the statement reads.
China Eastern Airlines’ website black-and-white in mourning
The website of China Eastern Airlines is currently rendering in black-and-white, a gesture airlines customarily make in response to a crash out of respect for the victims.
A Chinese airliner carrying 132 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, the country’s civil aviation authority has just confirmed.
The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft had 123 passengers and nine crew members on board and had set out from the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm (5.11am GMT).
It was was due to land in Guangzhou on the east coast at 3.05pm (07.05am GMT) but apparently ran into difficulties, crashing near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county, Guangxi.
Here’s my colleague Chiara Giordano’s breaking story on all we know so far.
The Independent's live coverage of the air disaster in China involving a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which has crashed in Guangxi with 132 people on board.
