Watch live as John Kerry gives update on climate crisis during Beijing visit

Watch live as John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate issues, holds a news conference during his visit to Beijing on Wednesday 19 July.

He is the latest top official to be sent to China from Washington - following visits by Antony Blinken and Janet Yellen - as the US seeks to restart stalled relations with Beijing.

Mr Kerry will meet his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua and other officials on his four-day trip, during which he wants to engage with China on “increasing implementation and ambition” and ensure a successful Cop28.

The UN climate change conference is scheduled to take place from 30 November to 12 December in Dubai.

On Tuesday, Mr Kerry tweeted after meeting Premier Li Qiang.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Premier Li Qiang to have an important discussion on how the US and China can accelerate action and work together to keep 1.5 C alive,” he wrote.