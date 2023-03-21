Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Huge earthquake hits Afghanistan as tremors felt in India and Pakistan

Eleanor Noyce
Tuesday 21 March 2023 17:35
Comments

A huge earthquake of 6.8 hit Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt as far as Pakistan and India.

The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), hitting at 16:47 UTC.

It was felt in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, alongside a number of Pakistani cities including Islamabad and Lahore.

The earthquake located on a map

(USGS)

Elsewhere, India’s ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in New Delhi, the country’s capital.

Recommended

Witnesses have described to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre feeling “strong jolts” and “vertical shaking.”

People come out of a restaurant after a tremor was felt in Lahore, Pakistan on 21 March, 2023

(REUTERS)

Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the strongest earthquake recorded in Afghanistan occurred on 6 June 1956 in the Kabul region.

Follow for live updates...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in