Huge earthquake hits Afghanistan as tremors felt in India and Pakistan

A huge earthquake of 6.8 hit Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt as far as Pakistan and India.

The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), hitting at 16:47 UTC.

It was felt in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, alongside a number of Pakistani cities including Islamabad and Lahore.

The earthquake located on a map (USGS)

Elsewhere, India’s ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in New Delhi, the country’s capital.

Witnesses have described to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre feeling “strong jolts” and “vertical shaking.”

People come out of a restaurant after a tremor was felt in Lahore, Pakistan on 21 March, 2023 (REUTERS)

Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the strongest earthquake recorded in Afghanistan occurred on 6 June 1956 in the Kabul region.

Follow for live updates...