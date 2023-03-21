Huge earthquake hits Afghanistan as tremors felt in India and Pakistan
A huge earthquake of 6.8 hit Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt as far as Pakistan and India.
The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), hitting at 16:47 UTC.
It was felt in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, alongside a number of Pakistani cities including Islamabad and Lahore.
Elsewhere, India’s ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in New Delhi, the country’s capital.
Witnesses have described to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre feeling “strong jolts” and “vertical shaking.”
Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the strongest earthquake recorded in Afghanistan occurred on 6 June 1956 in the Kabul region.
