Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Rescue workers search wreckage of deadly India train collision as death toll rises

Kate Gill
Saturday 03 June 2023 11:07
Comments

Watch live as rescue workers continue to comb through the wreckage of one of India's deadliest train crashes in decades.

Nearly 300 people have died and hundreds more have been injured after two passenger trains crashed into each other in India’s eastern state of Odisha around 7pm yesterday, June 2.

Rescuers continue to wade through piles of debris to pull out bodies and free people.

“This was my worst nightmare and the images will haunt me for life,” a survivor told local news.

Eyewitnesses said bodies were strewn everywhere with people “sprawled over one another”.

Recommended

This morning, India’s Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started.

“We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don’t happen in future.”

Follow The Independent’s live blog on the incident here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in