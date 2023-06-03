For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as rescue workers continue to comb through the wreckage of one of India's deadliest train crashes in decades.

Nearly 300 people have died and hundreds more have been injured after two passenger trains crashed into each other in India’s eastern state of Odisha around 7pm yesterday, June 2.

Rescuers continue to wade through piles of debris to pull out bodies and free people.

“This was my worst nightmare and the images will haunt me for life,” a survivor told local news.

Eyewitnesses said bodies were strewn everywhere with people “sprawled over one another”.

This morning, India’s Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started.

“We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don’t happen in future.”

