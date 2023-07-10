Mikala Jones dead: Pro surfer dies after ‘severing artery’ while riding wave

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Hawaiian pro surfer has died after severing an artery while riding a wave.

Mikala Jones, 44, died after severing his femoral artery while surfing in the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia. The injury caused the 44-year-old to die due to blood loss.

Jones was best known for discovering unexplored surf locations around the world and documenting his surfing using a GoPro.

The 44-year-old’s daughter, Isabella, said she is “in disbelief” following her father’s death. It “doesn’t feel real,” she said.

She paid tribute to her father, sharing several photos from her childhood.

She said: “I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug.

“I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

She continued: “Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our a**es off.

“Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be thinking about you dad.”

Three-time surfing World Champion, Mick Fanning, shared a photo of himself and Jones together on Instagram.

He said: “So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humour and classic one liners. Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha.

“To Emma and the girls sending so much love. Mikala loved you more than anything and would always be showing us pictures and videos with the proudest smile on his face. Grateful to have known you the past 25 years and honoured to go exploring with you in that time. You will be missed. #MJalldayMay you forever get barrelled whilst guiding your family from above. Love you brother.”

Brian Bielmann, a photographer and friend of Jones, wrote on Instagram: “I’m so sorry and send prayers to his family. He was 44 which is far too young. He was a wonderful person an incredible artist, his Go pro photos were mind blowing. We’re gonna miss him so much.

“I’ve been sitting here all morning trying to grasp this reality. We all will pass on but it’s so shocking when it’s so unexpected like this. What he packed into his 44 years was astounding. He lived a great life was loved by many and will never be forgotten. He left this world a beautiful soul can any of us ask to live a better life than that. Aloha Mikala We love you buddy.”

Jones is survived by his wife and three children.