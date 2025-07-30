Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

In pictures: People run for cover and beaches empty out as Russia quake triggers tsunami warnings

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recovered sparks tsunami alerts in Russia, Japan, Canada, and US

Shahana Yasmin
Wednesday 30 July 2025 07:07 BST
Comments
Powerful earthquake off Russia’s eastern coast triggers tsunami alerts

Tsunami warnings have been issued after one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia’s Far East early on Wednesday.

Japan and Alaska have already seen small tsunami waves while North and Central America and Pacific islands towards New Zealand have all been put under tsunami watch.

The Ishinomaki port in northern Japan saw a 1.6ft tsunami wave, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The East Asian nation issued evacuation orders for its eastern and northern seaboards soon after the 8.8-magnitude struck 119km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The tsunami warnings prompted people to evacuate to safer places and shelters, emptying out coastal streets and beaches in many countries around the Pacific.

A man walks on a deserted following a tsunami warning in Fujisawa city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan
A man walks on a deserted following a tsunami warning in Fujisawa city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan (AFP via Getty)
A man carries bottled water out of a grocery store after authorities warned residents of the possibility of destructive tsunami waves in Honolulu, Hawaii, US
A man carries bottled water out of a grocery store after authorities warned residents of the possibility of destructive tsunami waves in Honolulu, Hawaii, US (REUTERS)
People gather on the roof of a fire station building after Japan issued an evacuation alert in Hokkaido’s Mukawa town
People gather on the roof of a fire station building after Japan issued an evacuation alert in Hokkaido’s Mukawa town (REUTERS)
A lifeguard walks along the Tokyo Bay in Chiba City after much of coastal Japan went on tsunami alert following an earthquake off eastern Russia
A lifeguard walks along the Tokyo Bay in Chiba City after much of coastal Japan went on tsunami alert following an earthquake off eastern Russia (AFP via Getty)

“Today’s earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors,” Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Sergei Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations, reported that Kamchatka had seen a tsunami 10-13ft high and urged people to move away from the shoreline.

Japan’s weather agency said it expected tsunami waves of up to 10ft and asked people in coastal towns to leave for higher ground.

Screengrab from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences shows the aftermath of a tsunami in Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island
Screengrab from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences shows the aftermath of a tsunami in Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island (AP)
Passengers stand in front of a station in Miyako in northern Japan’s Iwate prefecture as train services were suspended due to a tsunami alert
Passengers stand in front of a station in Miyako in northern Japan’s Iwate prefecture as train services were suspended due to a tsunami alert (AP)
Traffic crawls down on S Beretania Street near downtown Honolulu after authorities warned of destructive tsunami waves
Traffic crawls down on S Beretania Street near downtown Honolulu after authorities warned of destructive tsunami waves (REUTERS)

Honolulu’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that “urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property”.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management asked people to move away from beaches, harbours and marinas, and shelter in locations away from the coast. It warned that waves 1-2 feet high were expected to hit the American state’s coast.

People wave tsunami warning flags to beachgoers in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan
People wave tsunami warning flags to beachgoers in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan (AP)
A boat leaves Ala War Harbor in Hawaii after an earthquake off Russia's eastern coast prompted tsunami alerts
A boat leaves Ala War Harbor in Hawaii after an earthquake off Russia's eastern coast prompted tsunami alerts (AFP via Getty Images)
People queue up to pay for their parking as they leave the beachside area at Inage Seaside Park along the Tokyo Bay in Chiba City after much of coastal Japan went on a tsunami alert
People queue up to pay for their parking as they leave the beachside area at Inage Seaside Park along the Tokyo Bay in Chiba City after much of coastal Japan went on a tsunami alert (AFP via Getty)
An empty beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan
An empty beach in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan (AP)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in