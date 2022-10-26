Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ shows real face in interview after release from Iran jail for ‘blasphemy’

Iranian Sahar Tabar was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison but has now been freed

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 27 October 2022 00:45
Comments
Thousands flock to hometown of Mahsa Amini to commemorate 40 days since her death

A young woman known for posting photos of herself looking like a “zombie Angelina Jolie” has revealed her real face on Iranian TV after her release from jail.

Sahar Tabar, from Tehran, had previously led many to believe her look was the result of botched plastic surgery, but she finally showed her real self to cameras this week.

The 21 year-old, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand, was jailed for obscenity and insulting the hijab, according to the Iran Human Rights News Agency.

Her appearance attracted attention online but it turned out the images were the result of make-up and Photoshop

She was arrested in October 2019 for “corruption” and “blasphemy” and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But after serving 14 months, Ms Tabar was released from jail, as reported by activist Masih Alinejad.

Recommended

When she was sentenced to jail in 2020, Ms Alinejad wrote online: “Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail.

“Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie, we need your voice here. Help us.”

Sahar Tabar showed her real face after her release from prison

(Rokna/YouTube)

Her release comes after weeks of widespread protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, killed in police custody having been arrested for not wearing the hijab.

Ms Tabar previously said she had wanted to be famous since childhood and had continued using make-up and editing her pictures with Photoshop to grow her Instagram following.

“Cyberspace was an easy way,” she said. “It was much easier than becoming an actor.”

Ms Tabar served 14 months out of her 10 year sentence in jail

(sahartabar_officialx/Instagram)

She said she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, but stressedthe infamous images were due to makeup and editing.

Ms Tabar admitted to the hoax back in 2017, telling Russian news outlet Sputnik she altered the pictures to “amuse” herself.

Ms Tabar said she edited her pictures to look like Angelina Jolie for fun

(Getty Images)

Recommended

She had previously claimed to have had more than 50 surgeries in her attempt to look like the Hollywood actress.

“Now I can see that I have something in common with (Angelina Jolie), but I amuse myself, and to look like someone is not my goal,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in