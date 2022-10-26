Independent TV
Thousands gather in Mahsa Amini’s hometown to commemorate 40 days since her death
Thousands of people have flocked to the hometown of Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
This footage shows a long line of people making their way to the memorial at her grave in Saqqez on Wednesday, 26 October.
A Kurdish rights group reported that security personnel fired live rounds and tear gas in the city’s Zindan Square during the service.
The 22-year-old’s death sparked waves of protests across Iran, as members of the public called for an end to the Islamic Republic.
01:21