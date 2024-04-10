For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as officials begin counting ballots after polls close in South Korea’s 22nd parliamentary election.

South Koreans cast their ballot on Wednesday 10 April to elect a new parliament as president Yoon Suk-Yeol faces a crucial test amid a cost-of-living crisis and a spate of political scandals.

Nearly 25 million people - or 56.4 per cent of eligible voters - had cast their vote as of 2pm local time, according to the National Election Commission, marking the highest-ever turnout for the parliamentary election.

Since taking office in 2022 for a single five-year term, Mr Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been grappling with low approval ratings and a liberal opposition-controlled parliament that has limited his major policy platforms.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP), which already dominates the 300-member legislature, has accused Mr Yoon and his conservative People Power Party (PPP) of mismanaging the economy and failing to rein in inflation during their time in office.

Regardless of the results, Mr Yoon will stay in power, but if his People Power Party fails to regain a parliamentary majority it could set back his agenda and further intensify conservative-liberal fighting.