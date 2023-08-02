Watch live: Okinawa coastline as Typhoon Khanun approaches Japan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of the Okinawa coastline on Wednesday, 2 August, as Typhoon Khanun approaches Japan.

Typhoon Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was heading northwest at speeds of 15 kph (9 mph) on Tuesday night.

It brought surface winds of up to 111mph (180km/h), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

At least one person has died and 11 people have been injured - a man was crushed under a garage and went into cardiac arrest, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

More than 200,000 households are without electricity after high winds hit power lines on Wednesday morning.

The weather forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights into and out of Naha airport and the suspension of public transportation on Okinawa, including ferries connecting to nearby islands.

Residents have been warned to stay inside and away from windows as officials predicted violent winds and high waves, as well as flooding.