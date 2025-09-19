Prosecutors downgrade sex abuse charges against Australian radio host Alan Jones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prosecutors have downgraded some of the most serious sex abuse charges against veteran broadcaster and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones, who now faces 27 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching involving nine men over two decades.

Eleven aggravated indecent assault charges were reduced after two alleged victims withdrew, and the case will now be heard by a magistrate instead of a jury.

The magistrate said the case had undergone a “reformation” after those 11 charges were withdrawn. Following this, the court heard that the 84-year-old now faces 27 charges linked to nine complainants.

The former talkback host was taken into custody in November last year following an NSW Police child abuse squad investigation into alleged indecent assaults and sexual touching involving 11 complainants, all aged 17 or older, spanning from 2001 to 2019.

In December last year, Jones denied all allegations against him. “I will not be engaging in a running commentary in the media. But, I want you to understand this: these allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth, and you should know that prior to my arrest I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations,” Jones told the media at the time.

He is now charged with 25 counts of indecent assault and two of sexual touching. Jones has consistently rejected the allegations.

The latest “reformation” of the case now means that the former talkback host will now appear before a magistrate in the local court rather than face a district court jury trial.

Under the NSW local court’s jurisdiction, the maximum sentence that can be imposed for multiple offences is five years’ imprisonment.

The withdrawn aggravated indecent assault charges each carried a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

File. Alan Jones speaks to the media outside Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on 18 December 2024 in Sydney, Australia ( Getty Images )

Jones’ lawyer, Bryan Wrench – who described the change as a “downgrade” in charges – told deputy chief magistrate Sharon Freund that the change to the charges was a “very big development” and “significant concession”.

“There are no charges relating to the suggestion of aggravated indecent assault … or that indeed Mr Jones had these complainants under his authority, he did not have any power over these complainants,” Mr Wrench said.

The former rugby coach-turned-influential but divisive media personality has long courted both political and public controversy.

Known for his decades on Sydney radio and outspoken commentary, Jones has faced defamation suits and advertiser boycotts over inflammatory remarks, including high-profile comments about leaders Julia Gillard and Jacinda Ardern.

From 2002 until his retirement in 2020, Jones dominated Sydney’s breakfast radio airwaves, earning a reputation as one of the most powerful figures in Australian media.

Before his broadcasting career, he led the Wallabies from 1984, overseeing a four-year run in which the national rugby team claimed victory in 86 out of 102 matches. Jones also played a role in conservative politics, serving as a speechwriter to prime minister Malcolm Fraser, who held office from 1975 to 1983 and passed away in 2015.

The case returns to court next month.