Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Veteran broadcaster Alan Jones denied all allegations of historical sexual assault levelled against him and claimed the charges were “either baseless or distort the truth” as he prepared to defend himself in court.

The 83-year-old former 2GB host made his first court appearance at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, where Judge Michael Allen presided over the mention. Mr Jones’s lawyer, Bryan Wrench, formally entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to 34 charges spanning nearly two decades and involving 10 alleged victims.

Eight new charges were brought against Mr Jones on Tuesday morning, just hours before the court appearance, adding to the 26 offences filed in November. The charges include 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault, acts of indecency, sexual touching without consent, and common assault. Police allege the offences occurred between 2001 and 2019, with the youngest alleged victim aged 17 at the time.

After the court session, Mr Jones addressed a large crowd of reporters and members of the public outside the courthouse. Facing hecklers who shouted insults, he read from a prepared statement to deny the allegations.

“I am certainly not guilty, and I will be presenting my case to a jury, as you heard this morning,” Mr Jones said.

“These allegations are either baseless or distort the truth. And you should know that prior to my arrest, I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations. I have never indecently assaulted these people. The law assumes I am not guilty, and I am not guilty.”

open image in gallery Alan Jones speak to the media outside the Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on 18 December 2024 in Sydney, Australia ( Getty Images )

Mr Jones’s arrest followed an extensive investigation by New South Wales police, which began in March and culminated in his apprehension at his apartment in Sydney’s Circular Quay in November. Police described the inquiry as “long, thorough, and protracted”. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb suggested at the time of his arrest that additional complainants might come forward.

The initial charges filed in November alleged offences against nine individuals. The new charges relate to another alleged victim, bringing the total number of complainants to 10. Among the charges are allegations that some offences involved victims who were under Mr Jones’s authority at the time.

open image in gallery Alan Jones, prominent Australian broadcaster, has been charged with 34 offences related to historical sexual abuse, involving multiple complainants ( Getty Images )

Judge Allen, the New South Wales Chief Magistrate, adjourned the case to 11 March 2024, noting that several procedural steps remain before the case progresses to trial. “I understand there is some matter that is attracting serious media attention today,” the judge said during the mention.

Mr Jones, represented by his legal team, which includes Bryan Wrench and Chris Murphy, sat in the first row of the courtroom as his case was heard. While he did not directly address the court, his denial of the allegations was made clear through his lawyer’s not guilty pleas and his public statement outside the courthouse.

The broadcaster’s legal team is expected to argue his case robustly in the upcoming trial, which will be closely watched given Mr Jones’s prominence in Sydney’s media and political circles. Known for his decades-long career in broadcasting and influence as a political insider, Mr Jones now faces one of the most significant legal battles of his life.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with members of the public, journalists, and legal observers crowding the court and surrounding areas during his appearance. Mr Jones has said he will not provide a “running commentary” on the matter but remains firm in his assertion of innocence as he prepares to fight the charges before a jury.