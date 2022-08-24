For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has been spotted chugging a beer at a concert amid a cheering crowd in Sydney on Monday night.

Mr Albanese was caught on camera at a Gang of Youths concert in Sydney with his partner Jodie Haydon. The couple were seated in the mezzanine of Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, which is in his electorate of Grayndler, reported The Guardian.

Mr Albanese reportedly obliged the cheering crowd by chugging his beer and then toasted his empty cup to the crowd, before standing up, prompting more cheers.

The video was captured by Rhanna Collins, the head of Indigenous news and current affairs at NITV.

Ms Collins shared the video with the caption: “Quietly enjoying @gangofyouths with the Prime Minister at the Enmore Theatre”.

The response of the crowd and the incident as a whole has however prompted backlash on social media with several commentators comparing the it to the outcry that Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin faced for being seen dancing and drinking at a private party last week.

Social media users said that the difference in the reactions to the two incidents point to misogynist public discourse.

Ms Marin underwent a drug test in which she tested negative after a leaked video showed her dancing at a private party.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had agreed to the test after criticism from opposition politicians, who claimed it showed inappropriate behaviour.