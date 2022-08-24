Australian PM cheered for chugging beer at concert as Finland’s Sanna Marin forced to defend partying
Albanese was seen at a Gang of Youths concert in Sydney with his partner Jodie Haydon
Finland prime minister Sanna Marin says she has taken drugs test following party video leak
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has been spotted chugging a beer at a concert amid a cheering crowd in Sydney on Monday night.
Mr Albanese was caught on camera at a Gang of Youths concert in Sydney with his partner Jodie Haydon. The couple were seated in the mezzanine of Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, which is in his electorate of Grayndler, reported The Guardian.
Mr Albanese reportedly obliged the cheering crowd by chugging his beer and then toasted his empty cup to the crowd, before standing up, prompting more cheers.
The video was captured by Rhanna Collins, the head of Indigenous news and current affairs at NITV.
Ms Collins shared the video with the caption: “Quietly enjoying @gangofyouths with the Prime Minister at the Enmore Theatre”.
The response of the crowd and the incident as a whole has however prompted backlash on social media with several commentators comparing the it to the outcry that Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin faced for being seen dancing and drinking at a private party last week.
Social media users said that the difference in the reactions to the two incidents point to misogynist public discourse.
Ms Marin underwent a drug test in which she tested negative after a leaked video showed her dancing at a private party.
The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had agreed to the test after criticism from opposition politicians, who claimed it showed inappropriate behaviour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies