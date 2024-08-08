Support truly

British zoologist Adam Britton has been sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing dozens of dogs in Australia.

The 53-year-old leading British crocodile expert confessed to bestiality and a plethora of animal sexual abuse charges filed against him in Australia in September last year.

Warning that some of the details of Britton’s crimes were too graphic to be published, Chief Justice Michael Grant asked members of the public to leave the courtroom at the Northern Territory Supreme Court.

"Your depravity falls outside any ordinary human conception," the chief justice told Britton, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The court observed that the British zoologist had filmed himself torturing the animals until almost all died. He also uploaded the videos online under pseudonyms.

