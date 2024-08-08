Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British zoologist Adam Britton jailed for 10 years in Australia after sexually abusing dogs

Britton sentenced for 10 years and five months in bestiality case that has shocked Australia

Arpan Rai
Thursday 08 August 2024 08:06
Comments
Adam Britton (back L) measures a captive crocodile in Bunawan town, Agusan del Sur province, in the Philippines
Adam Britton (back L) measures a captive crocodile in Bunawan town, Agusan del Sur province, in the Philippines (AFP via Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

British zoologist Adam Britton has been sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing dozens of dogs in Australia.

The 53-year-old leading British crocodile expert confessed to bestiality and a plethora of animal sexual abuse charges filed against him in Australia in September last year.

Warning that some of the details of Britton’s crimes were too graphic to be published, Chief Justice Michael Grant asked members of the public to leave the courtroom at the Northern Territory Supreme Court.

"Your depravity falls outside any ordinary human conception," the chief justice told Britton, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The court observed that the British zoologist had filmed himself torturing the animals until almost all died. He also uploaded the videos online under pseudonyms.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in