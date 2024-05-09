Ten-year-old boy charged over Italian tourist’s sexual assault in Australia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Australian police have charged a 10-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old Italian tourist in Queensland.

The boy was in a group of juveniles that reportedly attacked the tourist in the Cairns central business district Wednesday morning.

“It does sound like a very disturbing story,” Queensland premier Steven Miles said on Thursday.

“I understand the police have acted swiftly and apprehended the alleged offender.”

The woman was walking down a street when the boy allegedly assaulted her along with three fellow juveniles, police said.

She filed a police report of the assault on the corner of Lake and Shields street after 10am.

“No doubt a traumatic experience for the young lady,” detective inspector Kevin Goan told reporters. The woman reportedly suffered bruising and scratches on her head and face from the alleged sexual assault.

As the woman was speaking with police on the phone, Mr Goan said, the juveniles threw objects and repeatedly punched her.

“She received minor injuries, nevertheless, it would’ve been a frightening situation for her.”

“The young age of the offenders is abhorrent. People are entitled to go about their business in our community,” Mr Goan said.

The accused juveniles, including the 10-year-old from Manoora, were arrested and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The 10-year-old was later released to his home, 9News reported.

He was charged with sexual assault, common assault, and assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

“We know who they are and we know where they are so it’s a matter of us being able to deal ﻿with them in a manner that is authorised under the Juvenile Justice Act,” Mr Goan said.

Speaking about the boy’s age, he added: “It’s not very common at all. I can’t think of another instance where a young boy has committed this type of offence﻿.”