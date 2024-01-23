Watch as Queensland Police uncover a cannabis cache at a property in a southern suburb of Brisbane.

On Monday 15 January, officers from the Riverside Tactical Crime Squad and Upper Mount Gravatt Tactical Crime Squad executed a search of the Kessels Road address.

The search yielded a significant discovery, uncovering 12.5 kilograms of cannabis and various cannabis-infused products, including brownies, edible gummies, cookies, and butter, with an estimated total value of $95,000AUD (£49,000).

In bodycam video, the officers can be seen pulling the products out of a fridge.

Two men have been charged with multiple drug-related offences following the bust.