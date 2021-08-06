Australians residing overseas could be marooned in Australia if they return after the government tightened its border rules without giving adequate notice.

As coronavirus gripped the world in March last year, Australia’s covid restrictions prevented citizens in the country from leaving to limit the spread of the disease.

Now similar restrictions have been extended to Australians living overseas.

Starting August 11, Australian citizens and permanent residents living abroad will not be automatically exempt from Australia’s outward travel restrictions.

They will now have to apply for an exemption for outbound travel according to rules for other Australians.

Not everyone has welcomed Australia’s harsh and contentious border restrictions. Those opposing say the new rules will further separate families and prevent overseas Australians from returning.

Last month, Australia halved its international arrivals to 3,000 per week amid the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The government said the measure aimed to reduce the risk of Covid cases entering the country as it grapples with its worst outbreaks in a year.

Australia’s covid immigration laws are already believed to be some of the strictest globally. Australians at home and overseas are outraged by the government’s recent move.

On Friday, Australian officials warned Sydney residents to brace for a surge in coronavirus cases after the country’s largest city recorded 279 infections for a second straight day despite a weeks-long lockdown.