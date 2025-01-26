Multiple monuments in Australia defaced to protest country’s national day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple historic statues were damaged in Melbourne and Canberra ahead of Australia Day celebrations on Sunday, as protests around the country showed support for Indigenous people who do not consider it a day to celebrate.

A statue of John Batman, who founded the country’s second-largest city but was also involved in the killing of Aboriginal people, was found sawed in half on Sunday morning in Melbourne.

The words “Land back” were also found spray painted on a memorial for Australian soldiers who died fighting in World War I.

In Canberra, “The colony is falling” was found graffitied on a statue of King George V.

Earlier this week, a statue of Captain James Cook in Sydney was found covered in red paint, with its hand and nose severed. The statue had been repaired after a similar incident last year.

Australia Day on 26 January is considered a day of mourning by many Indigenous Australians, as it marks the day Captain Cook’s ship landed in Sydney Cove, triggering Australia’s colonisation by the British, all without a treaty with its Indigenous inhabitants.

Graffitti is seen on England's King George V statue outside Old Parliament House during an Invasion Day rally in Canberra, Australia ( EPA )

Melbourne city’s mayor Nick Reece called the incidents “disrespectful,” and that the council was working with Victoria Police to find the offenders.

Defacing and damaging city assets will not be tolerated in Melbourne,” he said, according to The Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Our team has responded swiftly and professionally to these attacks, and cleaning and repairs were underway within an hour of the city being notified.

“Respect is a two-way street and these acts do not help in any way the community debate on important issues.”

“Invasion day. It’s just about the survival of our people. We’re still here. We ain’t going nowhere. Like you know, you can try to assimilate all you want, but we’re still here,” Indigenous Australian Amanda Hill told Reuters.

Victoria premier Jacinta Allan condemned the “disgraceful” acts, saying: It’s disgraceful, I condemn it … I will work with any local council on supporting them to have those statues and monuments repaired and reinstated.”

“Let’s remember what Australia Day is about — it is a day of both reflection and celebration and we should find it in our hearts and in our minds to respect differences of views but not let it turn ugly.”

“[Let’s] call time enough on this division, particularly when it results in these disgraceful acts of senseless vandalism.”

According to police estimates reported by local media, at least 15,000 people were part of protests and music events in Sydney, while Melbourne’s central business district saw at least 30,000.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party government held a referendum in 2023 on Indigenous rights, that was eventually defeated, to enshrine in the constitution an Indigenous body known as the Voice to address Parliament on Indigenous issues.