A British backpacker could face up to 20 years in prison in Australia after she was charged over the death of a man in an e-scooter crash.

Alicia Kemp, 24, was charged with hitting Thanh Phan, 51, from behind on an e-scooter in Perth city on 31 May.

Phan, a father of two, suffered injuries to the head and underwent surgery for brain swelling, but died two days later, ABC News reported.

“Thanh Phan – a beloved husband, father of two, brother, and dear friend – was struck by an electric scooter and critically injured,” police said in a statement.

“We received the heartbreaking news that Thanh passed away as a result of his injuries.”

Ms Kemp was charged with death by dangerous driving while under the influence which could put her behind bars for two decades if found guilty.

Prosecutors said that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.158 when she "careered" onto Phan's back, driving the e-scooter at 25km per hour.

open image in gallery E-scooters are lined up in Melbourne's central business district ( AFP via Getty )

Ms Kemp’s friend, who was her e-scooter passenger, had allegedly been evicted from a bar due to intoxication before the crash. The friend, 26, also suffered injuries from the crash, including a fractured skull and broken nose.

Police said CCTV footage captured Ms Kemp "inexplicably dangerous" riding. She was now facing an additional charge of dangerous driving under the influence for injuries suffered by her co-passenger.

Ms Kemp appeared at the Perth Magistrates Court last week but was denied a bail application after the magistrate ruled that she posed a significant flight risk.

She was reportedly visiting Western Australia on a four-month working holiday visa and had been celebrating with her friends before the incident.

Phan’s family described him as a "beloved husband, father of two, brother, and dear friend".

They called his death “heartbreaking” and urged the city to review safety regulations related to the use of hired e-scooters.

“Over the next two days, the scooter providers will go through and collect them off our streets,” Perth deputy lord mayor Bruce Reynolds said, calling the incident a “tragic event”.

Police in Western Australia have also since launched a crackdown on e-scooters.

“Further education campaigns and compliance measures are being considered,” Rita Saffioti, the deputy premier of Western Australia, said.

Ms Kemp remains in custody and will return to court on 15 July.

Her parents are reportedly flying to Australia to support her.