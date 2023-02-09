Trampoline accident sent 8-year-old boy into coma

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An eight-year-old boy is recovering from a traumatic brain injury he suffered while jumping on a trampoline.

Leeland Korman, of Carlsbad, California, was jumping on the trampoline with his little sister when their bodies collided during a birthday party last week, Fox San Diego reported. His parents supervised the children for several minutes but everyone returned to their activities when the children showed no signs of having a concussion.

The next day, while Leelan’s mother was making lunch, she heard what she described as a loud snore.

“I ran into the room and my son was seizing and not responsive,” Maggie Havensek told Fox.

Leeland was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where he was induced into a coma so his brain could recover from the swelling and a stroke caused by a large blood clot. After going through surgery on Saturday, Leeland began showing initial signs of improvement.

“They said this is actually very serious and we’re not sure if he’s going to make it,” Ms Havensek told Fox.

“They made that decision to act ahead and remove the skull to let the brain expand and swell without causing secondary damage. Everything they did was amazing and he’s responding really well.”

In a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Leeland’s medical bills, his third-grade teacher Melanie Lupica said that he was conscious earlier this week before doctors decided to put him back into a coma.

While he was awake, Leeland managed to open his eyes and showed signs that he could hear when staff at the hospital spoke to him. Leeland is expected to have another surgery on Thursday.

“Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Ms Lupica wrote in the description of the fundraiser. “This is going to be a much longer journey than his family initially expected or hoped and they will need our continued support.”

The teacher described Leeland as a “bright student and caring friend” who is also an “incredible athlete and loving brother.”

More than $50,000 have been raised as of Thursday evening.

Ms Lupica also told local news station KYMA that Leeland’s classmates and teachers have written more than 100 letters and banners to show their support.

“When he wakes up, we just want him to feel like he’s loved and there’s a lot of people caring for him,” one of Leeland’s friends also told the network.

Leeland’s neighbours organised a benefit show for Saturday. Funds will also go to the family.