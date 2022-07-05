Australians are bracing for more floods with over 50,000 people evacuated from Sydney as New South Wales received 800mm of rain in four days, more than what London receives in a year.

Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia‘s largest city in what is being called a flood emergency.

Evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 50,000 people, up from 32,000 on Monday, New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday.

Officials say the flooding is “far from over”, warning residents to not become complacent and not travel unless necessary.

“This event is far from over. Please don’t be complacent, wherever you are. Please be careful when you’re driving on our roads. There is still substantial risk for flash flooding across our state,” Mr Perrottet said.

NSW state government declared a disaster across 23 local government areas overnight, activating federal government financial assistance for flood victims.

While flooding began to subside in some areas, severe weather warnings of heavy rain remained in place across Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Tuesday. The warnings also extended north of Sydney along the coast and into the Hunter Valley.

Parts of southern Sydney had been lashed by more than 20cm (nearly 8 inches) of rain in 24 hours, more than 17 per cent of the city’s annual average, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jonathan How said.

Some areas of NSW have seen 800mm of rain in four days, according to the bureau, almost a third more than the average rainfall Greater London receives in a year.

The worst flooding was along the Hawkesbury-Nepean river system along Sydney’s northern and western fringes.

“The good news is that by tomorrow afternoon, it is looking to be mostly dry but, of course, we are reminding people that these floodwaters will remain very high well after the rain has stopped,” Mr How said.

“There was plenty of rainfall overnight and that is actually seeing some rivers peak for a second time. So you’ve got to take many days, if not a week, to start to see these floodwaters start to recede,” Mr How added.

Emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes in the Sydney area, state emergency service manager Ashley Sullivan said.Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, causing widespread flooding across Australia - driven by a La Niña weather pattern.

This is the fourth flood emergency in 16 months in parts of the city of 5 million people. The floods have so far killed more than 20 people this year, many in New South Wales (NSW).

Additional reporting by agencies