For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes and dozens have been rescued as severe flooding batters parts of Australia.

Residents and tourists in the small towns of Seymour and Year, in Victoria, were ordered to leave immediately as floodwaters rose to dangerous levels.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned the flood-hit area, which is popular with holidaymakers, could face another 100mm of rain during fresh thunderstorms.

Authorities have so far rescued 38 people from the rising floodwaters and nearly 1,000 calls have been made for help, Victoria State of Emergency Services said.

Sam Vecchio, a local business owner in Seymour, told ABC Radio Melbourne said they “lost everything” in the floods that hit the same area back in October 2022.

He said it took months to reopen his restaurant after the last floods, adding: “I’m just a bit worried that if we lose everything [now], that might be the end of us.”

Praising the “incredible” local community for helping during the floods, Mr Vecchio said: “This is how our town works … everybody just pitches in and helps each other.”

Authorities have warned flooding above the floor level of a single-story house is likely and access to key roads will be difficult.

Victoria emergency management commissioner Rick Nugent said: “If you live in a flood-prone area, please make the necessary plans. Especially people living in caravan parks and camping along creeks and other waterways.

“Falling tree branches and flash floods are the highest risk. Please don’t drive through flood waters.”

Royal Australian Navy personnel work with emergency services to evacuate residents in Cairns, Australia (AP)

There have also been reports of contamination in the local water supply system in the south-east of Victoria, and authorities have warned that drinking unboiled tap water could lead to stomach problems.

Melbourne has been spared the worst of the weather but has received a large amount of rainfall. The states of South Australia and New South Wales are also bracing for storms as the country’s populous east coast continues to be hit by bad weather.

In December, severe flooding in Queensland, northeast Australia, forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes with some clinging to rooftops awaiting rescue.

More than 300 people were evacuated from floodwaters amid concerns that Cairns – a city of nearly 160,000 people – would run out of fresh drinking water.

Australia is currently in an El Nino, a weather phenomenon which can cause extreme events ranging from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.

Additional reporting by AP