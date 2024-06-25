For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Jetstar pilot was found guilty of murdering a 73-year-old womanat a campsite in a double murder case that led to one of Victoria’s largest missing persons search operation.

The 12-member jury, however, acquitted Greg Lynn in the killing of Carol Clay’s fellow camper Russell Hill, 74, after five weeks of trial and seven days of deliberations.

Lynn, a 57-year-old former pilot, had pleaded not guilty to the charges, insisting that the March 2020 deaths occurred accidentally during a struggle over a shotgun and a knife.

He showed no emotions when the Supreme Court verdict was delivered, reported The Guardian. Lynn took a small sip of water before looking towards his son Geordie Lynn. His daughter, Colleen Hill was also in attendance, sitting right behind her brother.

“Our thoughts are with the Hill and Clay families at this time and we acknowledge how difficult these past four years have been for them,” said Victoria police assistant commissioner Martin O’Brien in a statement.

“Their courage and resilience in the face of their grief, amidst enormous public attention, has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Hill and Clay disappeared in Wonnangatta Valley while camping together, sparking one of the largest missing persons case in the region that gripped Australia at the time. Hill was married and was said to be having a secret affair with Clay at the time, the court heard.

Lynn was the only person staying at the camp along with the couple on 20 March. He said the things went south after he returned from deer hunting. Hill threatened him for hunting too close to the campsite, saying he had drone footage that he would turn over to the police.

Later that evening, Hill took a shotgun and ammunition from his car and went off to fire warning shots before turning the gun on the pilot, reported Canberra Times.

During their struggle, another shot went off hitting Clay in the head. Hill then went on to attack Lynn with a knife, Lynn claimed, adding that he was trying to save himself when knife went into the chest of the 74-year-old man.

He was charged with two counts of murder on 21 November 2021, with prosecutors later arguing that Lynn likely killed Hill first possibly due to dispute over the drone, reported The Guardian.

Clay “would not have posed any threat to the accused, other than being aware of Mr Hill’s violent death”.

Lynn, however, maintained his innocence, saying he had no reason to murder the couple, but admitted to his “despicable” choice of burning the bodies.

The maximum penalty for murder is life imprisonment. The pilot will return to court on 19 July when dates for punishment will be set.