Australian police say man arrested over shots fired inside Canberra airport

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man was arrested on Sunday after shots were reportedly fired inside Canberra airport’s main terminal, Australian police said.

“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained,” the police said in a statement. “There have been no reported injuries.”

ACT Policing also tweeted: “About 1.30pm today police were called to the Canberra Airport following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building. Shortly after, one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. There is no immediate threat to public safety.”

Many people who were present on the scene have also tweeted about the incident.

RNB Breakfast presenter Fran Kelly wrote: “Heavy police presence at #canberraairport as everyone evacuated after gunshots heard in the check-in concourse.”

She also shared images of the damage caused to terminal windows “by three gunshots”.

In the most recent update, Kelly said: “We’re in. @canberra airport is now letting people in from the cold after the shooting. Potentially such a dangerous situation, a gunman firing inside the airport.

“I was not nearby but have been struck by how calm people stayed throughout this horrible event.”