South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship
The Springboks take on the All Blacks in Johannesburg with the visitors’ head coach Ian Foster under immense pressure after last week’s 26-10 beatdown
New Zealand battle South Africa in the Rugby Championship in pursuit of resurgence after a brutal period under Ian Foster. It’s been five Test defeats in six, while the All Blacks were treated to a 26-10 pummelling from the Springboks last week in Mbombela, heightening the pressure for this Test in Johannesburg. It represented the biggest win for the Boks over their southern hemisphere rivals since 1928.
The All Blacks have plummetted to fifth in the world rankings, with a demoralising first home Test series loss since 1994 after Ireland’s sensational triumph last month. Another loss could spark a coaching change, and with 13 months until the World Cup, there is great urgency to rediscover the edge that made New Zealand one of the most dominant forces in sport.
“We know there’s a lot of pressure on, and we’re feeling that,” Foster said. “But our job is to look at our performance and how we can grow it. I understand the frustration, but that doesn’t change what we have to do here. There’s no point sulking about it for too long.” Follow all the build-up and action from what promises to be a compelling Test match below:
All Blacks train for South Africa Test
Ian Foster on crucial South Africa Test as All Blacks job hangs in balance
South Africa vs New Zealand: Starting line-ups and replacements
South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements:16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Hershel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux.
New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.
Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea.
South Africa vs New Zealand: Team news
Jacques Nienaber has made four changes to his starting XV as the Springboks gun for back-to-back wins over the All Blacks. Faf de Klerk was knocked out cold during the early stages of last week’s victory, so Jaden Hendrikse starts at scrum-half with Jess Kriel on the right wing instead of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has been banned for four weeks after his dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett. Two-thirds of the front row have changed with Ox Nche and Joseph Dweba starting at loosehead prop and hooker respectively.
The big news for New Zealand is that Bauden Barrett is surprisingly dropped to the bench as Richie Mo’unga starts at fly-half. There are three changes in the pack as props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell are all promoted after coming on as replacements last week. Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell could make his All Blacks debut after being named among the subs.
