Malcolm Marx of South Africa fends off a tackle against New Zealand (Getty Images)

New Zealand battle South Africa in the Rugby Championship in pursuit of resurgence after a brutal period under Ian Foster. It’s been five Test defeats in six, while the All Blacks were treated to a 26-10 pummelling from the Springboks last week in Mbombela, heightening the pressure for this Test in Johannesburg. It represented the biggest win for the Boks over their southern hemisphere rivals since 1928.

The All Blacks have plummetted to fifth in the world rankings, with a demoralising first home Test series loss since 1994 after Ireland’s sensational triumph last month. Another loss could spark a coaching change, and with 13 months until the World Cup, there is great urgency to rediscover the edge that made New Zealand one of the most dominant forces in sport.

“We know there’s a lot of pressure on, and we’re feeling that,” Foster said. “But our job is to look at our performance and how we can grow it. I understand the frustration, but that doesn’t change what we have to do here. There’s no point sulking about it for too long.” Follow all the build-up and action from what promises to be a compelling Test match below: