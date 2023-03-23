For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the proposed question Australians will be asked for a referendum on whether to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the country’s constitution as he fought back tears on Thursday.

The leader also announced the draft constitutional amendment that would allow an Indigenous Voice to the Australian Parliament.

The question agreed upon by the Referendum Working Group is: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

Additionally, Australians will be asked on the amendment of the country’s constitution to include a new chapter "Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples", reported ABC news.

Fighting back tears, an emotional Mr Albanese asked “If not now, when?".

"For many... this moment has been a very long time in the making," he said in the televised conference, standing alongside several Indigenous leaders backing the proposal on Thursday.

"One person, one vote. People from all faiths, backgrounds… all of us will have equal say,” he said.

He went on: "Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process, and that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion."

The island nation is looking to offer further recognition to its Indigenous people, who have inhabited the continent for 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution.

Aboriginal people, constituting about 3.2 per cent of the country’s nearly 26 million population, rank low on national averages concerning most socio-economic measures and also suffer disproportionately high rates of suicide and imprisonment.

The prime minister urged Australians to create a consultative committee in parliament called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

Marginalised during the doctrine of terra nullius [nobody’s land] in the British colonial rule, Aboriginal people were barred from voting rights until the 1960s.

The Albanese administration is set to introduce the bill next week, hoping to pass it in the parliament by the end of June. Any constitutional alterations require a national referendum.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has asked the ruling government on how the consultative panel will work and sought more details, adding that the officials have not responded to his queries.

"We will decide in due course whether we support the Voice or oppose it," Mr Dutton told reporters.