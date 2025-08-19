Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli politician
Australian home minister accuses Simcha Rothman of intending to ‘spread division’
Australia has cancelled the visa of an Israeli lawmaker from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition who has advocated against Palestinian statehood and called for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.
Simcha Rothman, a Knesset member from the Religious Zionism party led by far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, was scheduled to visit Sydney and Melbourne this month at the invitation of a local conservative Jewish organisation.
Explaining the decision to suspend Mr Rothman’s visa, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke on Monday accused him of intending to “spread a message of hate”.
“If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don’t want you here. Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe,” Mr Burke said.
In apparent retaliation, Israel has since revoked the residency visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.
It comes after Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced last week that his country intends to recognise a Palestinian state at next month’s UN General Assembly.
In June, five countries including Australia and Britain sanctioned Mr Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Mr Rothman said that he was informed his visa had been cancelled due to remarks the Australian government considered controversial and inflammatory, including his claim Palestinian statehood would lead to the destruction of the State of Israel and his call for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.
"Nothing that I said personally has not been said over and over again by the vast majority of the public in Israel and the government of Israel," he told Reuters.
"I think the government of Australia needs to decide, do they want to be on the side of Hamas, or do they want to be on the side of Israel?” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
A far-right lawmaker, Mr Rothman was slated to make a series of appearances at Australian synagogues and Jewish schools, hosted by the Australian Jewish Association (AJA).
AJA chief executive Robert Gregory said that the purpose of Mr Rothman’s visit was "to show solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community, which is facing a wave of antisemitism," and that during his visit he was to meet with victims of antisemitism.
The revocation of visas held by Canberra’s diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority was announced by foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, who also warned that any future Australian officials’ visa applications to enter Israel would be “carefully examine[d]”.
“This follows Australia’s decision to recognise a ‘Palestinian state’ and against the backdrop of Australia’s unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures,” he said.
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong criticised the decision, saying: “At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments