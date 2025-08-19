Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli politician

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia has cancelled the visa of an Israeli lawmaker from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition who has advocated against Palestinian statehood and called for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

Simcha Rothman, a Knesset member from the Religious Zionism party led by far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, was scheduled to visit Sydney and Melbourne this month at the invitation of a local conservative Jewish organisation.

Explaining the decision to suspend Mr Rothman’s visa, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke on Monday accused him of intending to “spread a message of hate”.

“If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don’t want you here. Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe,” Mr Burke said.

In apparent retaliation, Israel has since revoked the residency visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

It comes after Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced last week that his country intends to recognise a Palestinian state at next month’s UN General Assembly.

open image in gallery Aid pallets are parachuted after being dropped from a military plane over Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on 18 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In June, five countries including Australia and Britain sanctioned Mr Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Mr Rothman said that he was informed his visa had been cancelled due to remarks the Australian government considered controversial and inflammatory, including his claim Palestinian statehood would lead to the destruction of the State of Israel and his call for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

"Nothing that I said personally has not been said over and over again by the vast majority of the public in Israel and the government of Israel," he told Reuters.

"I think the government of Australia needs to decide, do they want to be on the side of Hamas, or do they want to be on the side of Israel?” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A far-right lawmaker, Mr Rothman was slated to make a series of appearances at Australian synagogues and Jewish schools, hosted by the Australian Jewish Association (AJA).

open image in gallery Shadow minister for defence Angus Taylor MP (L) and minister for home affairs Tony Burke MP speak before the ecumenical service at Wesley Church on 22 July 2025 in Canberra ( Getty Images )

AJA chief executive Robert Gregory said that the purpose of Mr Rothman’s visit was "to show solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community, which is facing a wave of antisemitism," and that during his visit he was to meet with victims of antisemitism.

The revocation of visas held by Canberra’s diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority was announced by foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, who also warned that any future Australian officials’ visa applications to enter Israel would be “carefully examine[d]”.

“This follows Australia’s decision to recognise a ‘Palestinian state’ and against the backdrop of Australia’s unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures,” he said.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong criticised the decision, saying: “At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution.”