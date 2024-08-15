Support truly

More than 100 Liberal party candidates will be unable to run for local elections in Australia due to a disastrous administrative error from the party.

The party missed a key deadline to file paperwork for the New South Wales council election, automatically ruling out scores of candidates – including some long-serving and well-known politicians – from the running.

Not a single candidate for the party was registered before the Wednesday deadline in seven local government areas for the elections being held next month, drawing widespread criticism.

The state’s party director Richard Shields has apologised, blaming the failure to complete paperwork in time on "limited resources".

“With the secretariat resources that we had available, unfortunately, we were unable to nominate in all of the local government areas that were put forward by the state executive," Mr Shields said in a statement.

"The status of nominated Liberal candidates will be communicated upon confirmation from the NSW Electoral Commission. On behalf of the secretariat, I would like to apologise to Liberal-endorsed councillors that were not nominated and to the party membership more broadly."

The party members learnt yesterday about the missed deadline, which leaves 12 Sydney council seats without Liberal candidates.

NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman has demanded Mr Shields’ resignation.

"Our party administration has let the candidates, the party members and the general public down," Mr Speakman said. "I am disappointed, indeed I’m furious, on behalf of those candidates who have missed out, including sitting councillors.

"Unfortunately, in these circumstances, the state director has to fall on his sword. He is the chief executive who runs the organisation. He is the chief who is responsible. He has to fall on his sword."

Lashing out at Mr Shields for failing to undertake “basic administrative process”, he said: “If you don’t have the adequate resources, you let candidates know and they can lodge their nominations themselves.”

Lane Cove mayor Scott Bennison blamed “internal politics” at head office for the missed deadline.

“It’s just absolutely hopeless,” Mr Bennison said on the 2GB radio station, as he expressed his exasperation at being passed over for a candidacy in favour of a 22-year-old political staffer.

"It’s the internal politics in head office, that just delays the preselection of candidates,” said the mayor, who resigned two days ago.

According to Sky News, the full list of candidates is likely to be made available on Thursday by 2pm.